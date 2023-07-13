Home » Ukrainian Lyudmila Kichenok won Wimbledon in mixed doubles with Croatian Mate Pavic – video
Ukrainian Lyudmila Kichenok won Wimbledon in mixed doubles with Croatian Mate Pavic – video

Ukrainian Lyudmila Kichenok won Wimbledon in mixed doubles with Croatian Mate Pavic – video

Despite the elimination of Elina Svitolina in the singles semifinals, Ukraine did not remain without a title at Wimbledon with a prize fund of 56.5 million dollars. Lyudmila Kichenok from Dnipro, who announced her engagement in April, sensationally became the champion of the Grand Slam mixed doubles tournament with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic doubles champion Mate Pavic of Croatia.

In the final match of the mixed category, the Ukrainian-Croatian duo defeated the Chinese-Belgian pair Xu Yifan – Joran Fligen in three sets – 6:4, 6:7 (9), 6:3.

Let’s add that the victory in the final brought Lyudmila and Mate 168 thousand dollars in prize money for two.

Ludmila Kichenok and Mate Pavic with Wimbledon trophies

Kychenok became the third Ukrainian woman to win the “Grand Slam” tournament, and the first of our tennis players to win a trophy at a grass major. In 2008, at the Australian Open, sisters Alyona and Kateryna Bondarenko won the title, defeating Victoria Azarenka from Belarus and Shahar Peyer from Israel in the final.

By the way, Ludmila was supported during the final by her twin sister Nadiya and her lover Stanislav Khmarskyi, while Mate was supported by the Croatian girlfriend and famous countryman, world vice champion in football Ivan Perisich.

“FACTS” previously reported that last year Ludmila Kichenok, paired with the daughter of a Ukrainian football player, sensationally made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon.

