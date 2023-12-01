Ukrainian Maria has one son, two adopted children and took in seven more orphans

© Anadolu via Getty Images

Due to the war in Ukraine, healthcare staff were evacuated and many children in need of care were left alone in institutions and hospitals. The Ukrainian Maria Chupinina decided to offer them help and now has ten children in her care.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM

The son of Ukrainian Maria Chupinina has Asperger’s syndrome and therefore requires constant care. To help other parents, the woman founded an aid organization to support children with health problems in various regions of Ukraine. But when war broke out with Russia, the organization was disbanded. Yet Maria herself did not give up. “At the beginning of the war, children were left behind in hospitals that families could not care for. Because many hospital workers had been evacuated, there were not enough staff to care for these children. That’s why I decided to take care of them,” Maria said in an interview with the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

During the war she adopted two children, but is now also a foster mother to seven others. As a result, Maria now has ten children under her care, only two of whom do not have serious health problems. Fortunately, she sometimes gets help from volunteers who help her wash the children or prepare meals.

It is not easy, but Maria remains optimistic and says she is always willing to act as a foster mother for more children in need.

© Anadolu via Getty Images

© Anadolu via Getty Images