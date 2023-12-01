Home » Ukrainian Maria has one son, two adopted children and took in seven more orphans
News

Ukrainian Maria has one son, two adopted children and took in seven more orphans

by admin

© Anadolu via Getty Images

Due to the war in Ukraine, healthcare staff were evacuated and many children in need of care were left alone in institutions and hospitals. The Ukrainian Maria Chupinina decided to offer them help and now has ten children in her care.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM

The son of Ukrainian Maria Chupinina has Asperger’s syndrome and therefore requires constant care. To help other parents, the woman founded an aid organization to support children with health problems in various regions of Ukraine. But when war broke out with Russia, the organization was disbanded. Yet Maria herself did not give up. “At the beginning of the war, children were left behind in hospitals that families could not care for. Because many hospital workers had been evacuated, there were not enough staff to care for these children. That’s why I decided to take care of them,” Maria said in an interview with the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

During the war she adopted two children, but is now also a foster mother to seven others. As a result, Maria now has ten children under her care, only two of whom do not have serious health problems. Fortunately, she sometimes gets help from volunteers who help her wash the children or prepare meals.

It is not easy, but Maria remains optimistic and says she is always willing to act as a foster mother for more children in need.

© Anadolu via Getty Images

© Anadolu via Getty Images

You may also like

Andrea Petro exasperates the opposition with controversial opinion...

China Two Sessions 2024: Chinese Foreign Minister criticizes...

Traffic at a standstill due to a broken...

Paraguay presents attractions for the film industry at...

They arrested a nurse accused of abusing an...

Man could be blinded due to delay in...

Carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng and...

Supreme Court of Cassation | Civil jurisprudence detail

The armed forces of the Kabul government reached...

Grandfathers, gagged and robbed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy