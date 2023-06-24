Ukrainian presidency: Prigozhin humiliated Putin

On Saturday, the Ukrainian presidency considered that the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had humiliated Russian President Vladimir Putin with his aborted rebellion.

“Prigozhin humiliated Putin / the state and showed that there is no longer a monopoly on violence,” said aide to Ukrainian President Mykhailo Podolak on Twitter.

The fighters of the Russian private military group, Wagner, began withdrawing from the city of Rostov, in southern Russia, on Saturday evening.

A Reuters journalist saw Wagner’s forces withdraw from the military headquarters they controlled in the region.

