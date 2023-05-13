Home » Ukrainian President Zelensky leaves Rome – breaking latest news
Ukrainian President Zelensky leaves Rome – breaking latest news

Ukrainian President Zelensky leaves Rome – breaking latest news
(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 13 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has left the capital. This was announced by the questore of Rome, Carmine Belfiore, thanking “all those who contributed to ensuring that the visit took place without critical issues”. The questore also underlines “the importance of the synergy between all the forces of order, the armed forces and the local police of Rome, which, also on this occasion, guaranteed the performance of the services without any disturbance to public order in the capital”. (HANDLE).

