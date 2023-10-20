Ukrainian President Zelensky thanks Biden for ‘vital’ US support and ATACMS missile delivery

US President Joe Biden Meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Delivers ATACMS Missiles

Washington, US – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for the “vital” support that the United States has provided to Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on 21 September 2023. Zelensky also welcomed the delivery of ATACMS long-range missiles, which Ukraine successfully used for the first time earlier this week.

“Ukraine is grateful for the vital and enduring support of the United States in our fight for freedom and against Russian aggression,” Zelensky posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after a phone call with Biden. He further added, “Ukrainians are very encouraged by the delivery of ATACMS, and our warriors are putting them to good use on the battlefield.”

During the meeting, Zelensky also informed Biden about the Ukrainian parliament’s passage of an anti-corruption law, which he sees as a significant step towards opening Ukraine’s EU accession talks, a long-standing goal for the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, downplayed the impact of the arms transfers, stating that they would only prolong Ukraine’s “agony.” Despite Putin’s skepticism, Biden reiterated his support against Russia in a phone call with Zelensky, emphasizing the United States‘ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democratic future, according to a statement released by the White House.

While Biden received bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans for assistance to Ukraine, divisions within the Republican Party have emerged. Most Republicans in the Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, continue to support aid to Ukraine over Russia. However, certain Republican members in the House of Representatives, who align with former President Donald Trump, oppose the idea.

Trump himself has been vocal about his opposition to providing further aid to Ukraine, stating that Europe should take on the responsibility of providing assistance. In light of this political divide, the Biden Administration plans to link aid to Israel with support for Ukraine to gain the necessary approval for emergency funds from Congress. Biden aims to propose approximately $100 billion in funds, which will be used to arm Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as strengthen the border between the United States and Mexico.

With broad support for assistance to Israel, the Biden Administration hopes to surmount the blockade posed by the pro-Trump wing of the Republican Party and provide necessary aid to Ukraine.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, the delivery of ATACMS missiles and ongoing support from the United States mark critical developments in Ukraine’s battle for freedom and independence.

Share this: Facebook

X

