Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists on recapturing Crimea

According to Ukrainian President Zelenksy, Crimea should definitely be reconquered. The mission is to “save our country, our independence and our people,” said Zelenskyi.

Ukraine is to be “saved” – within the 1991 borders

“Ahead of the expected counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his intention to recapture the Crimean peninsula as well. “Our mission is to save our country, our independence and our people,” Zelenskyy told the weekly Die Zeit.

“We’re taking everything back, liberating all our territories that the aggressor occupied,” he added. This applies “up to the 1991 borders”, according to the President. By the end of the 18th century, the Crimean Peninsula in Tatarstan had come under Russian influence from the Ottomans. In 1954, under Nikita Khrushchev, it was transferred from the Russian to the Ukrainian Soviet Republic, and this status was gradually reaffirmed after the collapse of the Soviet Union until 1998. In 2014, Crimea was finally occupied by Russian troops and incorporated into the Russian Federation as a result of a referendum that many states do not recognize.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Flag of Ukraine, via dts news agency

