Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, injured in Kramatorsk bombing, dies

In the afternoon, on this second of July, The death of the Ukrainian novelist Victoria Amelina, who was seriously injured after the attack of the Russian missile that fell in a restaurant in a city, in the country, was confirmed.

Last Tuesday June 27, Ukraine experienced one of the most violent moments of its war with the Russian country. A missile attack on a restaurant located in the city of Kramatorsk It claimed the life of the renowned writer Amelina.

It should be remembered that, the novelist was meeting with the Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, and by the Colombians Sergio Jaramillo, leader of the pacifist organization “Aguanta Ukraine” and the renowned journalist Catalina Gómez Ángel, who were slightly injured after the attack.

Following the recent bombing, the editorial watcher, to which the Ukrainian belonged, presented a report in which he recounts the events that occurred on June 27: “He was at the Rai restaurant, a place very directly affected by the Russian attack,” the statement said.

Besides, watcher condemned the brutal attack against the civilian population and described it as unjustified. While the Russian attack left at least 10 people dead in the city of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.

What was the novelist doing, Amelia?

A novelist who wanted to delve into the history that her native country was living, compiling the stories to leave an account of what that moment was like for the next generations. The writer became a horror historian.

Amelia had a rather hectic routine on the battlefields collecting the testimonies of the criminal evidence. in different international courts.

“It is impossible to write about anything other than the war and there are already too many journalists more qualified than me to tell what is happening. I decided to do something for which you can no longer be interviewed”, revealed the novelist Amelina for the Kyiv Independent from Kharkiv.

News in development…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

