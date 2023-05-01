Ukrainians try to lead a normal life while waiting for the counteroffensive

Lviv (Ukraine), May 1 (EFE).- The Ukrainian authorities warn against having too high expectations of the planned counteroffensive and less than half of the population expects the war to end this year, while citizens try to lead a normal life and support his army.

93% of Ukrainians believe in the final victory of their country, and half of them already expect it this year, according to the latest March poll by the Kiev-based Razumkov Center.

Although preparations for the counter-offensive are “close to the finish line”, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, both he and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have recently adopted a cautious tone, with the latter warning that it might take more than a swift counter-offensive to liberate Russian-held Ukrainian territory.

As they await a quick end to the war, Ukrainians have no choice but to continue leading as normal a life as possible amid bitter reports coming from the front lines and in the aftermath of Russian missile attacks.

“Trying to find small joys in the midst of immense pain,” is how Tetiana Zhavzharova, director of the environmental NGO “Ecosense”, signs a photo she took in Lviv over the weekend. It was her first trip outside the city of Zaporizhia, on the front line, in more than 14 months of Russian invasion.

The contrast between his hometown and Lviv, located some 1,000 km from the front line, is stark. In Zaporizhia, alarm sirens, queues to receive humanitarian aid and the echoes of explosions have become a regular part of everyday life. Fortunately, Tetiana tells Efe, the atmosphere in Leópolis is more relaxed.

Several tens of thousands of tulips, donated to the city from the Netherlands, have flourished, attracting residents and displaced Ukrainians who have found refuge in the city. The full bloom in the second spring of the Russian invasion contrasts with the stark reality of the war.

“Life is difficult, but you have to look for things that make it brighter and more pleasant.” Tetiana joins the “little joys” approach that helps her psychologically adjust to the war, advocated by her colleague, psychologist Victoria Sokolova.

“Even if after a bombardment all we see is a fire, we should try to spot something, like a flower, that helps us manage our emotions and gives us hope,” explains Tetiana.

Staying active professionally, breaking plans into small steps, and supporting those who especially need our help have also helped her cope with the sheer unpredictability and chaos of war.

“You never know if you and your loved ones are going to be alive tomorrow or not,” shares Tetiana, while stressing that it is easier for those who are active than for those who tend to stay in their apartments and be aware all the time of the terrifying news.

“You feel stronger when you help others,” emphasizes Tetiana.

He awaits the counteroffensive “with some trepidation” and knows how difficult it will be for the soldiers. However, like many Ukrainians, he does not just wait for her.

“Everybody tries to help, whether it’s weaving camouflage nets, making donations to the army or helping the families of soldiers,” Tetiana emphasizes.

The traces of war are everywhere in Lviv, with green military vehicles parked in the center and uniformed soldiers strolling with their families while enjoying a short leave.

Almost every day, the bustle of the central Rynok Square comes to an abrupt halt in the morning. A trumpet melody pierces the silence as residents say goodbye to one or more fallen soldiers before their bodies are carried to the cemetery.

A memorial mass is being held in the cemetery near the grave of a soldier who was killed exactly one year ago. The windows of a nearby maternity hospital overlook the graves.

The priest says: «Death is painful. But our newborns can feel safe knowing that our soldiers are fighting for their future, to protect their chance to live in a free country.” EFE (I)