“I feel satisfied when I can say it was nice and I did everything right,” says Ulrike Roder. And the Riederin has done a lot right in her long sporting career. Tonight, the 82-year-old received the sports honorary prize of the municipality of Ried during the sports gala, which is well deserved. Standing in the limelight isn’t really her thing, she much prefers to be at the starting line for national and international orienteering races.