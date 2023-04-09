Home News Ulsan City, Taehwa River Wild Mustard Flower Ecology Observation Center :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Ulsan City, Taehwa River Wild Mustard Flower Ecology Observation Center

Ulsan City, Taehwa River Wild Mustard Flower Ecology Observation Center

[울산=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Hyeon-cheol = The nation’s largest colony of wild mustard flowers in the Taehwa River. 2021.04.12. (Photo = Provided by Ulsan City) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[울산=뉴시스]Reporter Yoo Jae-hyung = Ulsan City announced on the 10th that it will operate an ecological observatory in the Taehwa River wild mustard colony, which is the nation’s largest naturally formed mustard colony.

The ecological observation center is operated from April 10 to 26 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm near the stepping stone bridge connecting Daun-dong, Jung-gu and Guhwa-ri, Beomseo-eup, Ulju-gun.

Natural environment commentators are always present to explain how to distinguish mustaches and mustard flowers, which have similar appearances, and the background of the formation of wild mustard flower colonies in the Taehwa River.

In addition, we learn about endemic plants, invasive plants, and foreign plants in the river ecosystem, and have time to think together about the effects of invasive plants and foreign plants on the native ecosystem.

In addition, a photo spot (photo zone) is installed in the mustard flower colony, so you can take a pretty picture with the beautiful Taehwagang River in full bloom.

A city official said, “The Taehwagang mustard flower colony is becoming a herald of spring. I hope many people will enjoy seeing and experiencing the naturally given gift of nature.”

Mustard mustard (Brassica juncea) is a plant that contains ‘gat’ kimchi. It was introduced from China in the 12th century BC and began to be cultivated widely.

It is a biennial plant that is resistant to cold when young, but prefers a warm climate when it grows. Therefore, it is mainly cultivated in the southern regions, and is mainly eaten as kimchi or seasoned vegetables, and is also used as a spice or medicine.

See also  Taranto Museum, closure averted: private security guards arrive

Rapeseed, which is similar to mustard, is a Cruciferae of the poppy order and has a similar flower color or size to mustard, but has stem leaves with petioles and is different from mustache that does not cover the stem. In addition, rapeseed is distinguished from gat in that the back of the leaf is white.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

