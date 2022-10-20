Italy will never be “the weak link of the West” and the new government will be firmly Atlanticist or it will not be done: it is Meloni’s ultimatum to Berlusconi, after the broadcast of a new audio in which the leader of Fi attacks Zelensky and justifies Putin for the invasion of Ukraine
Consultations, the President of the Senate La Russa at the Quirinale
The consultations of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, are underway. The President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, arrived at the Quirinale
Centinaio (Lega): Tajani authoritative to represent Italy in the world
“I don’t see obstacles of this kind. We know Tajani, his story of him, we know what he did in Europe. Up to now I think that the story of Tajani is enough and advances to be able to say that President Tajani has an authority that can represent us in Italy and in the world ”. Thus the Northern League senator Gian Marco Centinaio speaking at Agorà RaiTre, questioned on the hypothesis that Berlusconi’s words on the conflict in Ukraine could represent an obstacle to the appointment of Tajani as Foreign Minister.
The consultations with Mattarella are starting today, starting with La Russa and Fontana
The consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new government are starting this morning. The first to be received by Mattarella will be La Russa at 10 and Fontana at 11. From 16:30 to 19 it will be the turn of Verdi-Sinistra, Action-Iv, M5s and Pd. Tomorrow morning the center-right, who will join a Fdi-Lega-Fi-Moderati delegation at the Colle. Possible assignment tomorrow evening.