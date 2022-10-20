9:28

Centinaio (Lega): Tajani authoritative to represent Italy in the world

“I don’t see obstacles of this kind. We know Tajani, his story of him, we know what he did in Europe. Up to now I think that the story of Tajani is enough and advances to be able to say that President Tajani has an authority that can represent us in Italy and in the world ”. Thus the Northern League senator Gian Marco Centinaio speaking at Agorà RaiTre, questioned on the hypothesis that Berlusconi’s words on the conflict in Ukraine could represent an obstacle to the appointment of Tajani as Foreign Minister.