The low-cost airline Ultra Air has announced its decision to suspend all its operations as of 12 am on March 30, which means that it will leave all its planes on the ground and will not fly on any route in Colombia or in the world. , as explained in a statement.

Despite the capital injection that the company received last week to get out of the financial crisis it is going through, the airline made the difficult decision to end its operation.

“Adverse macroeconomic situations for the industry such as the increase in the cost of fuel and the exchange rate generated a substantial increase in costs for airlines, which led to poor operations in recent months,” they said in the statement.

The company apologized to the employees, customers, suppliers and other interest groups that are affected by this situation and assured that they are working on a solution to cover all pending obligations.

“As a consequence of all of the above, and despite the efforts made by our investors and the requests for support from the National Government through the National Guarantee Fund. Ultra Air is unable to continue operating and offers excuses to employees, customers, suppliers, and other interest groups that are affected by this situation and reiterates its commitment to work until the last moment to minimize the impact on the people who trusted us. this project,” they concluded.