Ultra Air begins reorganization process to overcome its economic crisis

Ultra Air, a low-cost airline, was admitted to the business reorganization process by the Superintendence of Companies. This decision is based on article 11.1 of Law 1116 of 2006 and responds to a request submitted by the Superintendence of Transportation.

In a statement from the superintendency, he stated: “The foregoing, as a result of the timely delivery of the information required to the Ultra Air company, as indicated in articles 14 and 15 of Law 1116 of 2006, which formally begins the business reorganization process under the terms of Law 1116 of 2006, having accredited the completeness requirements established in article 2 of Decree 560 of 2020”.

With this reorganization process, Ultra Air is expected to reach an agreement with its creditors to establish new conditions that allow the normalization of its liabilities. The objective is to provide a space for the operational, financial and organizational recovery of the company, which is in a situation of economic crisis.

For his part, the Superintendent of Companies, Billy Escobar Pérez, emphasized that, “from the entity we will grant all the spaces so that the companies find permanent accompaniment that allows their speedy recovery and strengthening, managing to reestablish their credit and commercial relations so that they can achieve safeguard employment, boosting the Colombian economy”.

The Superintendence of Companies will continue to perform its functions assigned by law and provide information on the progress of Ultra Air’s corporate reorganization process.