What are the measures?

To start, it must be said that Avianca will make 4 flights available at the airport on the island of San Andrés from the early morning of April 1 to the 11 of the same month and at no additional cost to help those users who have been affected in said destination. In turn, these same planes and under the same conditions, will operate from Bogotá, Cali and Medellín to the Island, this in order to meet the users who had already confirmed this itinerary.

The minister affirmed that these flights are intended for those who were at the airports awaiting solutions, therefore, affected users who wish to make this measure effective must go to the air terminal to confirm their flight.

In addition to this, the airline also confirmed that on Monday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 5, it will have two round-trip flights to support the operation on the island of San Andrés. “Avianca offers additional capacity, between now and April 10, with more than 15,000 seats to attend to the Ultra Air crisis,” said Minister Reyes.

On the other hand, and as President Petro had said, the FAC and other airlines will unite in favor of helping in the face of the air crisis. Latam It will be added with relief on flights from San Andrés to Bogotá for those who had a ticket already booked with Ultra Air, it includes a value of 99 thousand pesos plus taxes and fees. Wingo it will increase availability and support On Vacation to mobilize affected users, extending its coverage on the routes covered by Ultra, this, planned for throughout 2023.

“The Air Force has made three flights, on March 30, from San Andrés to Rionegro and Bogotá (…) All Ultra passengers will be attended to so that they fulfill that long-awaited Easter trip. We request tranquility and respect for the people in the airports. These difficulties are not fixed with the actual roads,” he said, referring to some altercations that have occurred at the San Andrés airport between officials and citizens.”Reyes said.

In the pronouncement, the minister referred to the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Ultra Air, in addition to evaluating, together with the president, the possibility of reducing VAT on tickets and the price of gasoline.