Ultra broadband development, Urso and Giani sign addendum to the program agreement of the Tuscany plan

34.6 million euros for white areas

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoand the president of the Tuscany region, Eugene Gianisigned at Palazzo Piacentini the second addendum to the program agreement for the plan for the diffusion of ultra-broadband in the so-called white areas of Tuscany stipulated in 2016, for a total amount of 34.6 million euros.

Today’s signing follows the process of updating the Framework Agreement between the Government, the Regions and the autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano for the development of ultra long band on the national territory of 11 February 2016, approved by the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces Conference in the session of 8 March 2023.

The Tuscany it is the fourth region, after Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Piedmont, to proceed with the modifications of the regional technical plan, drawn up together with the structures of the Ministry, which provides for the remodulation of some resources to meet the spending needs of the territories.

Specifically, the resources covered by the addendum to the program agreement are:

12,157,448.00 euros, VAT included, from the funds POR FESR programming 2014/2020; 17,600,000.00 euros, VAT included, from RDP funds EAFRD programming 2014/2020; 4,904,690.00 euros including VAT identified for the Tuscany Region from the PSC MIMIT infrastructure BUL funds White Areas, pursuant to CIPE resolution no. 65/2015 and subsequent amendments, as indicated in the Addendum to the Framework Agreement of 8 March 2023.

“Today’s subscription – said Minister Urso – it is an administrative act of great importance for the Tuscan territory. Digital infrastructure is a key element, increasingly essential, for businesses, citizens and for the development of the country and, in particular, of those areas, the so-called white areas or market failure areas, in which the penalty for the absence of connectivity services is more present. Since 2016 – has continued – many events have taken place, of an implementation, pandemic and tax nature, which have made it necessary to update the technical plan, in order to complete the interventions planned in the Tuscany region with respect to the large Banda Ultra project. A very delicate technical exercise which has allowed, thanks to the support of the technical offices of this administration and the regional ones and the Ministry of Food Sovereignty and Forests, the Agency for Territorial Cohesion and Infratel Italia, to recalibrate interventions on the territory , optimizing the use of allocated resources and avoiding the disengagement of Community funds”.

“This morning’s signing – commented the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani – it seals a virtuous path that the Region has followed with punctuality and rigor and in agreement with the local Administrations concerned. Our goal is to be able to connect the so-called market failure areas to ultra-broadband, where the various operators do not find it convenient to intervene. It is a process that has already begun, which has already given the first excellent results and which we hope to conclude by the end of 2025. At the end of this infrastructure process, there will be thousands and thousands of citizens and businesses who will be able to count on much faster connections and adapted to European and international standards, with positive effects in terms of study and trade with world marketsi”.

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy is reviewing all the program agreements with the Regions through the signing of addendums that update the previous provisions.

