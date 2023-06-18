Ultra-broadband improves life for 76% of Europeans

According to a new survey Eurobarometer (DOWNLOAD THE SUMMARY OF THE REPORT HERE), four out of five Europeans believe that digital technologies are becoming increasingly important in their daily lives and that Europe needs to take more action to ensure a successful digital transformation, in line with the vision and policy of the European Digital Decade.

Second l’Eurobarometroin particular, 76% of Europeans believe that a advanced connectivity and a major cyber security will greatly improve the daily use of digital technologies. Furthermore, two thirds of citizens ask for more education and training to develop their digital skills. Similarly, two-thirds believe that digital technologies will play an important role in tackling climate change. Finally, over 80% of Europeans believe that Member States should work together more to facilitate access to digital technologies, as well as to stimulate innovation and develop a competitive market.

Digital rights protection: more needs to be done

When it comes to value-based digital transformation, only half of Europeans believe that digital rights and principles are well protected in Europe. Over a third of citizens (36%) think that more needs to be done, and across various aspects, less than half believe that the implementation of digital rights and principles in their country is satisfactory. Citizens are particularly concerned when it comes to ensuring safe digital environments and content for children and young people or to obtain the control of your data or your own digital heritage.

Cybersecurity: NIS2 and the DORA Regulation, what banks and Fintech companies must do

Only one in 5 Europeans thinks technologies are not important

Four out of five Europeans (79%) believe that digital technologies will be important in their lives by 2030, a similar percentage compared to 2021 (81%). Only one in five thinks they won’t matter. When asked how important digital technologies will be in a number of areas of their daily lives by 2030, two out of three respondents (66%) answered that digital technology will play an important role in the fight against climate change.

Europeans were asked to rank their first and second priorities in terms of national priorities in a list of 11 options. Combining the results of the two questions, protecting users from cyber attacks ranks first (30%), followed by improving the availability of high-speed internet (27%) and protecting against disinformation and illegal content (26%).

A path based on 4 pillars

The Digital Decade political agenda sets common goals and targets for 2030 based on common European values. It focuses on four cardinal points: digital skills, digital infrastructure, digitalisation of businesses and digital public services. The political agenda is accompanied by the Declaration on European Digital Rights and Principles.

As part of the Digital Decade, progress in achieving EU goals and targets, as well as implementing digital rights and principles, will be measured each year. The analysis includes reporting on multinational projects that enable member states to make digital progress together.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED