ultra-rare tornado forms atop Montana mountains » Science News

Stunning images capture a rare tornado in the mountains of western Montana.

Truly spectacular images were recorded in western montana, in the USA, which show a tornado over Mission Valley on May 9. In the photos you can see a large gray and dark vortex in the mountains as the snow is blown into the air by the wind. It was a tornado landspout, i.e. a tornado with a narrow condensation funnel that forms while the cloud is still forming and there is no rotating updraft. The rolling movement originates from the ground. The phenomenon did not cause injuries, but the images remain very suggestive.

Tornadoes are rarely born on mountain peaks because conditions are not ideal. According to American weather experts, however, there have been tornadoes in the Appalachian Mountains and a 10,000-foot mountain in Yellowstone National Park in the past.