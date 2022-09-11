Home News Ultraleggero falls in Abruzzo, two deaths
Ultraleggero falls in Abruzzo, two deaths

Ultraleggero falls in Abruzzo, two deaths

An ultralight aircraft with pilot and co-pilot crashed on the eastern outskirts of L’Aquila, in the hamlet of San Demetrio nei Vestini. The two occupants, a man and a woman, whose identity is not known at the moment, are dead. It is not known if the small plane had recently taken off or if it was about to land in the small sports airport of Fossa, a small town in the province of the Abruzzo capital. On the spot firefighters, carabinieri and medical personnel of 118.

The ultralight aircraft would have crashed near the Fossa purification plant, in the L’Aquila Est area and therefore not near the Preturo airport, not far from an airstrip. The two dead are Corrado Mancinelli, a 70-year-old from L’Aquila, a well-known jeweler in the city, who piloted the vehicle, and a woman, the passenger, Maria Rita Vietri, 64 years old.

The ultralight was returning from a tourist flight from the Valdichiana area, in the province of Arezzo. For unknown reasons, while landing on the Fossa airfield, the ultralight veered abruptly to one side and then fell head-on to the ground near a cottage. Both occupants died in the collision. The firefighters of the L’Aquila headquarters intervened to recover the bodies and the vehicle and make the area safe.

