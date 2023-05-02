Ultralight crash: today the Frecce should have performed – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, 01 MAY – As per tradition, today 1 May the Frecce tricolori were supposed to perform for the first seasonal outing, in Rivolto, home of the Acrobatic Patrol but the event was canceled due to the death of captain Alessio Ghersi, died aboard an ultralight, together with a relative, crashed two days ago in Friuli during a pleasure overflight.



Investigators and prosecutors are awaiting answers to the causes that led to the fall of the Pioneer from the analysis of the black box. After five hours of rescue operations, until the night between 29 and 30 April, yesterday inspections continued in the woods where the ultralight crashed.



The investigation will also have to reconstruct the last moments of the flight, in particular if there really was an explosion or if it was just a blaze.



The aerobatic team was completing its training flights these days: last Wednesday it had been forced to prematurely interrupt a brief display in the skies above the Aviano base (Pordenone) because one of the aircraft had hit a bird. An interruption that had caused disappointment among the two thousand people who flocked to the Friulian airport, home of the American 31st Fighter Wing; the strict protocols, however, had forced the immediate return of the team to Rivolto, although the inspection of the aircraft that collided with the bird had ruled out any problems. (HANDLE).

