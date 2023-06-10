Ultralight plane on take-off crashes into car – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 10 – An accident caused by an ultralight during take-off took place at the Avio Club Terme di Comano airfield, in the Municipality of Fiavè, in Trentino. From the reconstruction carried out by the carabinieri of the Riva del Garda Company, the aircraft was unable to lift itself sufficiently and slammed into two cars, then ending its race against a third car. The injured are the two occupants of the plane, who are not residents of Trentino and whose personal details are not yet known.

The 63-year-old instructor was seriously injured and was transported by helicopter to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento, while the 79-year-old student pilot was practically unharmed and refused to be transported to the hospital. (HANDLE).