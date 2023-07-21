Ultranationalist and pro-war Girkin arrested in Moscow

As of: 07/21/2023 7:27 p.m

The military blogger Girkin called for tougher action against Ukraine, and he has also repeatedly made accusations against Kremlin chief Putin. Now he was arrested on charges of extremism and is in custody.

The ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin, known for his criticism of the Russian military leadership, has been arrested in Moscow. A court put him in custody until September 18. The 52-year-old is accused of having called for extremist activities.

Russian media published photos and videos showing Girkin in a glass case in court. His wife Miroslawa Reginskaja had previously reported on the arrest on the military blogger’s Telegram channel. Commentators spoke of a further purge by the security apparatus, which has been intensifying action against critics of the military leadership for days, including generals.

allegations against Putin

Girkin is known under the pseudonym Igor Strelkov. He is seen as a clear supporter of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, but has increasingly sharply criticized Russia’s conduct of the war. He accused the military leadership in Moscow of incompetence and corruption, and he also called for even tougher and more ruthless action in Ukraine.

Initially he mainly criticized Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, but recently his accusations have increasingly been directed at President Vladimir Putin. Girkin accused him of weakness and indecisiveness towards Ukraine. He advocated full mobilization so that Russia could win in Ukraine. He described Putin as “cowardly mediocrity”.

On Tuesday he wrote on Telegram that a “failure” had been in power in Russia for 23 years and that the country would not endure “another six years of this coward in power”. He did not mention Putin’s name. Presidential elections are to be held in Russia next year.

Photos showed Girkin in a glass case in court

International Arrest Warrant

Girkin is an ex-intelligence officer. In 2014, he led the Kremlin-led separatist uprising in Ukraine’s Donbass region. He has an international arrest warrant for his part in the 2014 downing of the MH17 passenger plane over Donbass.

His lawyer, Alexander Molochov, told AFP that he was working to gain access to his client. According to the Russian Internet portal RBK, a house search was also carried out. The arrest followed a complaint from a former mercenary in Wagner’s private army. Wagner fought in Ukraine for a long time alongside regular Moscow troops.

Conflict with Wagner boss Prigozchin

In recent months, Girkin had had a sharp conflict with the head of the Wagner troupe, Yevgeny Prigozhin. After the brief uprising against the military leadership led by Prigozhin, he accused him of high treason. Although Kremlin chief Putin spoke of “treason” on the day of the uprising and the march of Wagner troops towards Moscow, he later assured those involved after negotiations and the withdrawal announced by Prigozhin. Recently it has also become known that Putin received Prigozhin and 35 high-ranking officers of the Wagner troops in the Kremlin after the uprising.

Many mercenaries are now in Belarus, whose ruler Alexander Lukashenko intervened as a mediator during the revolt. Girkin had criticized this as desertion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

