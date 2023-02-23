news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – A witness list of 114 people. This is what was filed by the defenders of Raul Calderon Esteban, accused by the prosecutor of being the material author of the murder of Fabrizio Piscitelli, the Lazio ultras known as Diabolik, during the first hearing of the trial before the judges of the Court of Assizes of Rome. Piscitelli was killed with a gunshot to the head on August 7, 2019 in a park in the capital. For its part, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the admission of a list of witnesses made up of about 50 people. The judges reserved their decision. Against the defendant, who appeared on video surveillance, the charge is of voluntary homicide aggravated by the mafia method and possession of weapons. The process has been adjourned to next March 7th.



