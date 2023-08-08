Ultrasonic sensors from a Linz company monitor production machines

With the specially developed sensors, companies such as Erema, which are active in the field of plastics recycling, can better monitor their production processes. In contrast to other products on the market, the patented sensors are particularly heat-resistant: they do not require cooling and can withstand temperatures of up to 350 degrees.

The technology is also installed in injection molding machines, 5000 pulses per second measure different quality characteristics: For example how quickly the plastic solidifies. “We watch the product as it is created,” says company founder Bernhard Praher. In this way, errors should be recognized quickly and rejects minimized. So far, it has been necessary to stop operating the machines and disassemble them. These costs are eliminated by monitoring with the ultrasonic sensors.

Praher worked in research at the Kepler University in Linz for many years until he founded Moldsonics with two colleagues two years ago. The number of inquiries from industry kept increasing, and finally the whole thing could no longer be dealt with at the university. First, the start-up docked with tech2be at the port of Linz and successfully completed the start-up program.

Manufacturing by hand

Since the beginning of the year, the now seven-strong team has been based in a neighboring building. The advantage of the location is the community workshop, where you can do your own milling and soldering. Moldsonics commissions the circuit boards, the assembly is currently still carried out by hand – by hand. It takes about an hour to make a unit.

Moldsonics has customers mainly in the central area of ​​Linz, currently they want to gain a foothold in the German and Austrian market and then continue to grow. There are already individual buyers in the USA or the Netherlands. The next step is the development of sensors that can also be used in other sectors, such as wood processing.

Education Minister Martin Polaschek visited the company on Tuesday morning. His goal is to motivate more researchers from universities to set up businesses. The spin-off fellowship program, which has been extended until 2026, helps with this.

According to the ministry, 15 million euros have been budgeted, and for selected projects all costs – within a range of 100,000 to 500,000 euros – for research and further development will be covered. Moldsonics also participated in this program in 2018. “People’s brains are our most important resource,” said Polaschek. Studies would show that for every euro invested, up to seven euros would come back.

