UMC earns 1.31 yuan per share in Q1 and expects Q2 shipments to be flat

UMC (2303), a major wafer foundry, held a corporate briefing on the 26th. Due to the reduction of wafer shipments and the decline in capacity utilization due to the reduction of inventory in the production chain, the revenue in the first quarter fell to 54.209 billion yuan, which was lower than expected, but The significant increase in non-industry income offsets the exchange loss, and the after-tax net profit of 1.31 yuan per share is better than expected. UMC expects wafer shipments and sales prices to be flat in the second quarter, and there is no price cut to grab orders as speculated by the outside world.

UMC announced that its consolidated revenue in the first quarter decreased by 20.1% to 54.209 billion yuan, a decrease of 14.5% from the same period last year, and its gross profit margin decreased by 7.4 percentage points to 35.5%, a decrease of 7.9 percentage points from the same period last year, and its operating profit decreased by 38.7%. 14.481 billion yuan, a decrease of 35.2% from the same period last year. Due to the recognition of approximately 4.647 billion yuan in non-industry income, the after-tax net profit decreased by 15.1% to 16.183 billion yuan, a decrease of 18.3% from the same period last year, and the after-tax net profit per share was 1.31 yuan.

UMC expects that customers will continue to make inventory adjustments in the second quarter. With automotive and industrial orders maintaining high levels, quarterly wafer shipments will remain at the same level as the previous quarter, and the average dollar price of wafers will also be at the same level as the previous quarter. Obviously, there is no rumor price cut action. UMC estimates that the gross profit margin in the second quarter will be between 34% and 36%, and the capacity utilization rate will be between 70% and 73%, which is about the same as the first quarter. Change.

further reading

It’s time to wait!ASUS e-sports handheld ROG Ally unveiled this day

Consumption products headwind Lianya’s first loss in Q1 listing

Ruiyi’s first-quarter after-tax profit dropped by more than 60% year-on-year, EPS 1.58 yuan

The post UMC earns 1.31 yuan per share in Q1 and expects Q2 shipments to be flat appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

