A sad incident took place in Saudi Arabia where 20 people were killed and many injured as a result of the bus accident of Umrah pilgrims.

Web Desk: According to Arab News Agency, a bus of Umrah pilgrims overturned after hitting a bridge at Aqaba in Asir region, after which the bus caught fire, as a result of which 20 people were killed and 29 injured. He was going to Makkah to perform Umrah.

The accident occurred due to brake failure on the road connecting Asir province and Abha city, the road has been closed after the accident.

Saudi Civil Defense and Red Crescent Authority teams have reached the accident site and surrounded the area.

According to rescue officials, the dead and injured pilgrims have been shifted to nearby hospitals.