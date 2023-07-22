UN agencies say there is a risk of famine in El Salvador

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) warn in their latest official report that El Salvador is listed as one of the 18 hotspots for hunger in the world.

According to the Acute Food Insecurity Outlook Report for June-November 2023, it is “highly likely that acute food insecurity will deteriorate further” at these 18 points.

Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua also appear on the list. Acute food insecurity is “any manifestation of food deprivation that threatens lives or livelihoods, regardless of the causes, context or duration”.

“We need to provide immediate agricultural interventions to lift people from the brink of hunger and provide long-term solutions to address the root causes of food insecurity.”

QU Dongyu, director general de la FAO.

According to the report, El Niño will affect this year’s main (first) corn crop, with adverse effects on production; and expects that the drought will persist between August and October, which may also affect the main (last) bean crop.

