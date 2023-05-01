UN body urges the release of a Guantanamo prisoner and warns of “crimes against humanity”

Since the time of his arbitrary detention, Abu Zubaydah has been denied a reasoned justification for his arrest. He fears that he will never be released.

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention published this Friday the resolutions of its session held between November 14 and 18 of last year on the case of Palestinian Zayn al Abidin Muhammad Husayn, known as Abu Zubaydah, who He was arrested in 2002 and arbitrarily detained as part of a secret CIA operation on suspicion of terrorism and belonging to Osama bin Laden’s close circle.

“The true grounds for the detention of Mr. Zubaydah are unknown. However, the steps so that he was never released have been fulfilled, “says the document, dated April 6.

Transferred to the Guantanamo detention center, Zubaydah “has been approximately 20 years deprived of liberty without any indication of when he will be tried or released, if this is going to happen,” denounced the agency.

«Such a long period without resolution of the procedure is excessive, unfair and contrary to procedural guarantees“He added, stressing that the prisoner’s rights to be tried within a reasonable time and without undue delay are violated.

In addition to USAthe Working Group on Arbitrary Detention holds the Governments responsible for United Kingdom, Poland, thailand, Lithuania, Morocco, Afghanistan y Pakistan to participate in the extra-legal proceedings against the Palestinian citizen undertaken by Washington.

“All these states are jointly responsible for the arrest, surrender and arbitrary detention of Mr. Zubaydah”, he ruled, stressing that the aforementioned countries “at least had well-founded reasons to believe that Mr. Zubaydah would be subjected to the torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment«.

In addition, according to the agency source, the denial of rights in Guantanamo only applies to detainees who are non-US citizen Muslim mentherefore the violations of Zubaydah’s rights are also equivalent to the discrimination based on nationality and religion.

By noting that the detained person was tortured and deprived of medical assistance, the United Nations entity urges the countries responsible for the violations of Zubaydah’s rights to remedy his situation “without delay” and in accordance with international standards , including those established in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

While the resolution covers only the case of Zubaydah, the Working Group noted that the conclusions set forth apply also to other prisoners who are in a similar situation at Guantanamo.

In this sense, it recalled that “under certain circumstances, the widespread and systematic practice of imprisonment or other serious deprivation of liberty in violation of the fundamental norms of international law may constitute Crimes against humanity«.