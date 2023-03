According to a written statement from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Grandi completed his 5-day visit to the earthquake-affected areas in Turkey and Syria. Grandi, who met with earthquake victims and humanitarian aid workers as part of his contacts, stated that earthquakes caused thousands of deaths in Turkey and Syria and affected millions of people. MANY PEOPLE DISPLACED Grandi, 6 February earthquakes were effective […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook