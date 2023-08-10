Home » UN chief does not mention the US as responsible for the atomic bombing of Nagasaki on the anniversary of the attack
The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, also avoided naming the perpetrator of the Hiroshima bombing on the 78th anniversary of the tragedy.

In his message on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, did not mention the US as responsible for the attack.

The UN chief described the nuclear attack as “a moment of unequaled horror for humanity”, which sparked a “terrible destruction«, and recalled the «powerful and heartbreaking testimonies» of the «brave ‘hibakusha’» (as the survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are known), but throughout the text he avoids saying that the tragedy was caused by the US.

It is worth mentioning that in his recent message on the occasion of the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, Guterres also omitted that it was the North American country that dropped the atomic bomb on this Japanese city, while describing both attacks as “the terrible lessons of 1945”.

The UN has acted in this regard in harmony with Japanese politicians. Thus, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and the mayor of Hiroshima, Kazumi Matsui, during the commemorative ceremony on August 6 in Hiroshima, also made no mention of the US as the author of the first atomic bombings in history, that took the lives of tens of thousands of Japanese.

