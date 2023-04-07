© UNICEF/Vincent Tremeau – Students in class in Kaya, Burkina Faso.

New York, USA, April 7, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said Thursday that he is deeply concerned about the restrictions imposed on the media and the civic space in Burkina Faso following the suspension of media outlets and the expulsion from the country of two foreign correspondents, amid wider restrictions on freedom of expression in the country.

“In this period of transition, the protection of independent voices is more necessary than ever, in order to allow citizen control, to promote the assumption of responsibility and to leave the Burkinabe people the space necessary to build together a resilient, stable and inclusive,” the High Commissioner said in a press release.

Since the publication of Communiqué No. 3 of September 30, 2022, the activities of all civil society organizations and political parties have been suspended in the country.

France24 broadcasts cut

Subsequently, a number of measures were taken to restrict the work of the media. In December, the government suspended the transmission of Radio France International. On March 27, France24 broadcasts were cut in Burkina Faso. Last week, two journalists from the daily newspapers Le Monde and Liberation were expelled after being questioned by the intelligence services.

“I am particularly concerned that a journalist has been expelled following a report on a video which appears to show extrajudicial executions of children in the town of Ouahigouya, in the north of the country,” said Mr. .Turk.

“When such serious allegations come to light, it is the duty of the authorities to carry out prompt, thorough, impartial and transparent investigations in order to establish the facts and, if necessary, to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he added.

The High Commissioner stressed that the United Nations Human Rights Office in Burkina Faso will continue to work with the authorities, civil society and other partners to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights. in the country.

