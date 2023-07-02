Home » UN condemns attack in which members of the Catholic Church were injured in Colombia
News

UN condemns attack in which members of the Catholic Church were injured in Colombia

by admin

Bogotá.- The UN Verification Mission in Colombia condemned this Sunday the attack in which representatives of the Catholic Church were injured when they were attacked with a firearm in the municipality of Caldono, in the department of Cauca.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Sunday when, after participating in a religious service in the village of La Esmeralda, the victims, belonging to the San Lorenzo de Caldono parish, were attacked with a firearm, the agency said in a statement.

“From the Verification Mission we reject these acts of violence and we stand in solidarity with the Catholic Church, a fundamental promoter of the construction of peace and reconciliation in the territories,” the statement continued.

In this sense, the organization reiterated the call of the communities “to stop the wave of violence that affects people in the process of reincorporation, ethnic leaders, indigenous authorities and representatives of civil society in the municipality of Caldono and the entire department of Cauca ».

According to information collected by local media, a deacon and his companion were injured when a group of hitmen fired more than 30 times at the vehicle against which they were moving.

After the attack, several organizations expressed their rejection, including the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) and the association of indigenous authorities in the region. EFE

See also  Nuremberg | DB Museum shows trains of the future

You may also like

Claudia Zuleta will not be a candidate for...

vittoria al Beach Pro Tour Future

The National Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated inside...

The pride of a region

Joy and frustration Ferrari: “The updates work”

LEA OUR CHILDREN – Filming of the second...

110 representatives of the country are threatened

Polygon Labs Unveils More Details About Polygon 2.0...

Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá

Traffic Stop in West El Paso Leads to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy