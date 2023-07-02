UN condemns attack in which members of the Catholic Church were injured in Colombia

Bogotá.- The UN Verification Mission in Colombia condemned this Sunday the attack in which representatives of the Catholic Church were injured when they were attacked with a firearm in the municipality of Caldono, in the department of Cauca.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Sunday when, after participating in a religious service in the village of La Esmeralda, the victims, belonging to the San Lorenzo de Caldono parish, were attacked with a firearm, the agency said in a statement.

“From the Verification Mission we reject these acts of violence and we stand in solidarity with the Catholic Church, a fundamental promoter of the construction of peace and reconciliation in the territories,” the statement continued.

In this sense, the organization reiterated the call of the communities “to stop the wave of violence that affects people in the process of reincorporation, ethnic leaders, indigenous authorities and representatives of civil society in the municipality of Caldono and the entire department of Cauca ».

According to information collected by local media, a deacon and his companion were injured when a group of hitmen fired more than 30 times at the vehicle against which they were moving.

After the attack, several organizations expressed their rejection, including the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) and the association of indigenous authorities in the region. EFE

