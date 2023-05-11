UN envoy to document crimes in Sudan

The United Nations Human Rights Council has launched a thorough investigation into the crimes committed in the Sudan conflict. According to a Council resolution adopted in Geneva on Thursday, a commissioner should record and document human rights violations in detail.

At an emergency meeting, 18 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 15 countries voted against and 14 abstained. The task is entrusted to Tunisian Radhouan Nouicer, who was appointed in December 2022. He is to report to the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Sudan. The UN Council also called for an immediate cessation of violence by all parties without preconditions, the rapid establishment of full, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian agencies, a peaceful negotiated settlement and a transition to a civilian-led government.

Germany and other countries had campaigned for the emergency meeting of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Sudan. The German ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Katharina Stasch, warned of a further escalation of the fighting between the army and the rebels. The battles would be fought on the backs of civilians. Germany supports all initiatives to restore peace.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also called for a political solution. All states with influence must work to end the violence. Despite diplomatic efforts by the African Union, the Arab League and other actors, the leaders of the warring factions have not agreed to end the fighting.

More than 154,000 people have fled the country since the beginning of the conflict between the army and militia members of the “Rapid Support Forces” (RSF) in mid-April. An estimated 700,000 more were displaced within the Sudanese borders.

The military attacked densely populated civilian areas, including with the air force. The RSF militia allegedly took over numerous buildings in the capital Khartoum. The residents were expelled. The UN High Commissioner has received reports of sexual violence by uniformed officers, unlawful killings and enforced disappearances. According to the UN, hundreds of people have already been killed and thousands more injured.