UN fears more than a million refugees – DW – 06/27/2023

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that many more people will leave their homes in Sudan in the coming months. So far, the United Nations (UN) had assumed around one million refugees by October. The Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Raouf Mazou, explained in Geneva that if you look at the situation, especially in the crisis region of Darfur, “we should get more than a million refugees”. In the neighboring country of Chad alone, which borders Darfur, the number of refugees is no longer expected to be 100,000, but 245,000. Mazou was visiting the western region.

The UN diplomat pointed out that 560,000 Sudanese had already taken refuge in neighboring countries. In addition to Chad, most of them fled to Egypt, South Sudan, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic.

In addition, around two million people are fleeing violence in Sudan itself. They were sometimes attacked and robbed by bandits and militias, Mazou said. Many of them are traumatized, starved and need urgent medical help. The rainy season has begun in some border regions, which makes it even more difficult to provide for the people. According to UN estimates, a total of 25 million people in Sudan are dependent on humanitarian aid.

UN need three billion US dollars for supplies

The UN is also concerned that the international community has not yet provided enough money, as Mazou said. According to him, the United Nations needs a total of around three billion US dollars to provide for the people. So far, however, less than 20 percent of this has been covered.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by former deputy ruler Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been fighting in Sudan since mid-April against the armed forces led by de facto head of state Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The two generals seized power together in 2019 and 2021, but later fell out.

Ceasefire declared – fought on

On Tuesday night, Daglo called for a two-day ceasefire on the occasion of the upcoming Muslim festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha. However, residents of the capital Khartoum reported sustained artillery fire and the noise of battle. According to eyewitnesses, RSF fighters attacked army bases in the center, north and south of Khartoum.

The armed forces, for their part, called a ceasefire late Tuesday evening and described it as “unilateral”.

