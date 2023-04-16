UN Human Rights Council calls for an end to the sanctions policy of Western countries

Geneva. The United Nations Human Rights Council has overwhelmingly opposed sanctions. The only countries that voted against were the US, UK, European Union member states, Georgia and Ukraine. Mexico abstained.

On April 3, 33 member countries voted in favor and 13 against the “Resolution on the Adverse Effects of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Exercise of Human Rights”, which calls on all states “to no longer adopt, maintain, implement or use unilateral coercive measures”.

The Council has 47 regionally elected members and is a subsidiary body of the United Nations General Assembly.

The document A/HRC/52/L.18, “calls for the abolition of such measures as contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and the norms and principles of peaceful relations between States”. The resolution was tabled by Azerbaijan on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The resolution states that the Council shall encourage “the continued unilateral use and enforcement of such measures by certain powers as a means of pressure, including political and economic pressure, against any country, particularly least developed and developing countries, with a view to “Strongly condemns preventing countries from exercising their right to freely decide their own political, economic and social systems”.

Sanctions led to “serious violations of the human rights of the affected population groups”, with “particular consequences for women, children, as well as young people, the elderly and people with disabilities”.

The document cites numerous previous General Assembly and Human Rights Council resolutions and reports from the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which also condemned unilateral sanctions.

The imposition of coercive measures by western states has skyrocketed in recent decades increased. According to the October 2021 US Treasury Department report, 9,421 parties had been sanctioned by the US government by then, a 933 percent increase since 2000.

More than a third of the world‘s population lives in countries suffering from sanctions.

In Latin America, Cuba and Venezuela, and more recently Nicaragua, have been affected by the sanctions policy of the USA and the European Union.

Since 2017, the US has imposed financial sanctions, an export embargo, secondary sanctions and a variety of other measures on Venezuela in an attempt to cut off the country’s main source of income, oil exports.

In 2021, the “UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights”, Alena Douhan, reported on the “devastating effects” of the US sanctions package on the living conditions of the Venezuelan people, including a food and nutrition crisis and an unprecedented wave of migration.

Last year, the US government imposed coercive measures against Nicaragua, primarily affecting the country’s gold sector and trade. According to media reports, gold is Nicaragua’s most important export product in terms of value. The US previously imported about 80 percent of the gold produced there.

In 1962, the USA imposed an economic, financial and trade blockade on Cuba. The sanctions against Cuba are the longest and most comprehensive act of economic warfare ever waged against any country.

On November 2, 2022, 185 states voted in favor of the resolution to lift the US blockade against Cuba in the UN General Assembly. This is the 30th time since 1992 that the United States has been unanimously condemned by the UN and its government isolated. Only two countries voted against the resolution: the United States and Israel. Ukraine and Brazil, then governed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, abstained.