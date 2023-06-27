Home » UN: Lack of funds negatively affects humanitarian aid
UN: Lack of funds negatively affects humanitarian aid

In the written statement made by OCHA on the subject, it was stated that only 20 percent of the 54.8 billion dollars currently needed was collected, and it was pointed out that one out of 22 people worldwide needed help. In the statement, it was stated that the number of people in need of help was 349 million last year, and this number increased to 362 million this year. “While the needs have increased significantly, the funding is not enough,” the statement said. expression was used. […]

