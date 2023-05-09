UN raises to 700,000 those displaced by violence in Sudan

More than 700,000 people have left their homes in Sudan to become internally displaced by the fighting that began a month ago between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary troops, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who has warned that the number is ” more than double” than just a week ago.

Specifically, on Tuesday of last week the UN had registered 340,000 displacements due to the current wave of violence, in a country that already had 3.7 million internally displaced persons before the current crisis. In addition, more than 100,000 people have had to flee to neighboring countries, although the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) fears that these border crossings will exceed 800,000 if the situation persists.

An IOM spokesman, Paul Dillan, explained in a telematic appearance that a large part of the internally displaced are staying with relatives, while others have chosen to take refuge in schools, mosques or other public buildings. Dillan has valued the “generosity” of the local population that “has opened the door” to those fleeing violence, although he has warned of the “enormous pressures” that this entails.

The UN claims to be able to deliver humanitarian aid without any obstacles, after in the last three weeks several agencies and organizations have denounced attacks and looting against their personnel and facilities. “The fighting must end and aid workers must be able to resume their work to help those who need it most, before the situation spirals out of control,” Dillan said.

The death toll from the fighting that broke out in mid-April in Sudan between the Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has risen to more than 600, according to data provided this Tuesday by the World Health Organization ( WHO), citing the Sudanese Ministry of Health.