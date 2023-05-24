UN Rapporteurs arrive in Colombia to see challenges in trafficking and sexual violence

human trafficking

For his part, Mullally will hold meetings with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministries of the Interior, Defense, Labor, Health and Education, and with the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), the entity in charge of protecting children and adolescents.

“In these meetings, the Special Rapporteur will examine the main challenges in the effective prevention of trafficking and the protection of the human rights of victims and will assess the risks of trafficking in post-conflict and conflict situations,” reported the Foreign Ministry in another release.

Mullally will emphasize situations of vulnerability in which refugees, stateless persons and migrants are faced with trafficking and also in other ways such as the recruitment and use of minors by armed groups during the conflict.

The rapporteur will visit eight cities until May 30: Bogotá, Cartagena, Cúcuta, Medellín, Apartadó, Necoclí, Pasto and Ipiales.