UN: Russia still blocks aid to victims of destroyed dam practitioner.nicolas June 18, 2023 – 6:35 PM

The United Nations accused Russia on Sunday of continuing to block humanitarian aid deliveries in Moscow-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine, affected by the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

The destruction of the dam on June 6 flooded large areas of the Kherson region, under Ukrainian and Russian control, forcing hundreds to flee and raising fears of an environmental disaster.

“The Government of the Russian Federation has so far declined our demand for access to areas under its temporary military control,” Denise Brown, humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

“The United Nations will continue to do everything it can to reach all people – including those affected by the destruction of the dam – who urgently need life-saving assistance, no matter where they are,” Brown added.

“We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian standards,” he added.

On Saturday, officials in Russian-controlled areas put the death toll from infrastructure destruction at 29, while kyiv reported at least 16 deaths and 31 missing from flooding.

kyiv and Moscow blame each other for the attack on the dam on the Dnieper River.

