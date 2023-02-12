The death toll from the devastating earthquake “is going to double or even more,” said Martin Griffiths, head of United Nations humanitarian services.

The UN representative made these statements in an interview with Sky News when the death toll was estimated to be around 30,000.

“I think it’s hard to estimate the number of fatalities accurately, since you have to go all the way under the ruins, but I’m sure it’s going to double or even more,” Griffiths said.

The official was visiting the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the quake and subsequent aftershocks that shook southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

“We have not yet really begun to count the death toll from this earthquake, the most disastrous in a hundred years,” said the expert, noting that entire towns have been reduced to rubble.

In the midst of the disaster, he applauded the efforts of the international community, with dozens of countries offering help to Turkey, and called on the Syrian regime to take more steps to support opposition areas after authorizing the arrival of international humanitarian aid.

In Syria, immersed in a civil war for 12 years, the tremor hit government areas but also others in the hands of the opposition.

Dead in earthquake in Turkey and Syria

In Turkish territory, the authorities had recorded 24,617 deaths and more than 80,000 injuries as of February 12, making the earthquakes registered this week the most devastating since 1939 in that country.

In Syria, the death toll stands at 3,575 this Sunday and the number of wounded is around 5,300, since the White Helmets rescue group ended the search for survivors.