UN Secretary-General: 89 UN staff killed after clash between Palestine and Palestine[이-팔 전쟁] :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

News

“Participate in mourning for the deceased UNRWA”

At least 26 UNRWA staff injured

[뉴욕=신화/뉴시스] UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that 89 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) have lost their lives in the war between Israel and the Palestinian armed faction Hamas. The photo shows President Guterres holding a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the 6th. 2023.11.08

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Moon Ye-seong = UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that 89 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) lost their lives in the war between Israel and the Palestinian armed faction Hamas.

According to CNN on the 7th (local time), Secretary-General Guterres said through X (old Twitter), “More UN rescue workers have died in recent weeks than any other time in history.”

He also said, “I join in mourning for the 89 UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, many of whom were there with their families.”

Since the conflict began on the 7th of last month, 89 UNRWA staff have been killed. The number of employee deaths is the highest for a single conflict.

Additionally, at least 26 UNRWA staff were injured.

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis sophis731@newsis.com

