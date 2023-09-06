Home » UN Secretary-General Guterres: Climate destruction has begun – World News
Guterresmade a written statement on the subject.

Science Reminding that people have long warned against the possible effects of dependence on fossil fuels, Guterres stated that the current extreme weather events affect every corner of the world.

Guterres“Our planet has gone through a boiling period. The hottest summer ever recorded has occurred. Climate destruction has begun.” warned.

Pointing out that rising temperatures necessitate more action, Guterres“Leaders must act to resolve the climate issue. We can still prevent the climate crisis from reaching its worst point. We have no time to lose.” used his statements.

