UN: Temperatures to rise to new record highs by 2027 | Current World | DW

World temperatures are likely to rise to record levels in the five-year period 2023-2027, according to the United Nations. The causes are the climate-damaging greenhouse gases and the naturally occurring El Niño weather event, said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the UN in Geneva. WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said his organization was sounding the alarm because humanity was increasingly exceeding the internationally agreed 1.5 degree Celsius limit.

At least a year will be the warmest on record

There is a 98 percent chance that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest on record, according to a new WMO report. In addition, the UN organization assumes a probability of 66 percent that the annual average temperature near the surface between 2023 and 2027 will be more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level for at least one year.

The Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Petteri Taalas

Taalas warned that a warmer El Niño is expected in the coming months, which, combined with human-caused climate change, will push global temperatures to unprecedented levels. This will have far-reaching effects on health, food security, water management and the environment, the WMO Secretary General continued.

El Niño brings drought to Australia, Indonesia and parts of South Asia

El Niño occurs every two to seven years and can further increase global temperatures. The weather phenomenon is characterized by a warming of the surface water in the Pacific Ocean. It mostly causes severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia and parts of southern Asia, while causing heavier rainfall in some regions of Africa and South America, the southern United States and central Asia. El Niño last occurred in 2018 and 2019. The counterpart of an El Niño is La Niña. The last La Niña event with colder surface waters in the tropical Pacific lasted three years. According to the WMO, this was an unusually long period of time.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement sets long-term goals to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. If possible, the increase in temperature should be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial age. The WMO member countries will meet in Geneva from May 22nd to June 2nd for their World Congress.

sti/uh (afp, dpa, epd, kna)