UN: Ukraine can export agricultural goods by sea for another 60 days

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Black Sea Grains Initiative will be extended by 60 days. Guterres said in New York on Wednesday that Russia had agreed to extend the deadline. That is good news for the world.

The agreement, which enables the safe shipment of agricultural goods from Ukraine via the Black Sea, was valid until Thursday. So far, more than 30 million tons of agricultural goods have been exported from the country under the initiative. The food and agriculture organization FAO emphasizes that the initiative will dampen world market prices and contribute to the fight against hunger.

After the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia blocked the neighboring country’s sea exports. In July 2022, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey agreed on the initiative as parties in Istanbul. The UN acted as mediator.

A second agreement was reached in Istanbul between the United Nations and Russia. In a “Memorandum of Understanding,” the UN agreed to support the unimpeded export of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets. Russia repeatedly complains about the lack of implementation of the memorandum.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) welcomed the extension: His ministry announced on Wednesday in Berlin that it was good for Ukraine and people in the Global South that the Black Sea Grain Agreement would be extended by a further 60 days. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin “seems to be fighting more and more desperately to stay in power and is using every opportunity to put pressure on the international community,” criticized Özdemir, adding that in recent months Russia has “repeatedly obstructed ships and delayed controls in order to reduce agricultural exports across the Black Sea and widen supply deficits in the countries that need it most”. The sea route in particular is of the utmost importance for their supply.