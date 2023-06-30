UN wants to clarify the fate of missing Syrians – DW – 06/30/2023

The UN General Assembly complied with the demands of families and human rights groups and ignored Syria’s objections: An independent body is now to determine the whereabouts of thousands of people. According to non-governmental organizations, around 100,000 people have disappeared since the start of the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in Damascus. More than half a million people were killed.

“After 12 years of conflict and violence” in Syria, “little progress has been made to alleviate the suffering of families by providing answers about the fate and whereabouts of all those missing,” the resolution said. It was passed with 83 votes in favour, 11 countries voted against and 62 abstained.

Luxembourg tabled a resolution

The UN member states thus decided to form the “Independent Institution for Disappeared Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic”. The resolution, tabled by Luxemburg, notes that after 12 years of fighting in Syria, “little progress has been made in alleviating the suffering of families and providing answers to the fate and the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons”.

Luxembourg Ambassador to the UN Olivier Maes said ahead of the General Assembly vote that “every day families, especially women, face administrative and legal difficulties, financial uncertainties and financial insecurities and deep trauma as they continue to search for their missing loved ones “. Maes said the new institution will be “a one-stop shop” and act as a single body, collecting and comparing data and ensuring coordination and communication with all stakeholders.

Syria speaks of shameless interference

Syria, along with Russia, China and Iran, opposed the new body, saying it had not been consulted. The draft means “shameless interference in our internal affairs” and provides “new evidence of the hostile actions of some Western states against Syria,” said Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bassam Sabbagh, referring in particular to the United States.

The resolution calls on the UN Secretary-General, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights and other key parties to define the mandate over the next 80 days.

“Families for Freedom”

