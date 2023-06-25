UN warns of unprecedented famine

Facebook

Catherine Russell, UNICEF-Exekutivdirektorin

Photo: Boris Baldinger via flickr

CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

(Port-au-Prince, June 20, Latin Press/Latin Press).- The United Nations has drawn attention to the unprecedented famine and malnutrition in Haiti. Urgent action needed to be taken to help the poorest suffering from rampant violence, cholera and natural disasters. A delegation led by Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN Children’s Fund, and Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Program, concluded a visit to the Caribbean country on Tuesday, saying 5.2 million people, including nearly three million children, were in urgent need of humanitarian aid Need help.

“The hunger crisis in Haiti is unseen, unheard and unresolved.”

“The hunger crisis in Haiti is unseen, unheard and unresolved. Violence and climate crises dominate the headlines, but you don’t hear that much about the 4.9 million Haitians who struggle to feed themselves every day,” McCain lamented. The percentage of Haitians in an emergency situation is the second highest in the world. “We can’t let them down,” McCain said. Russell said the humanitarian needs are greater than in 2010, when a devastating earthquake devastated the capital and claimed more than 200,000 lives. However, far fewer resources are now available to respond. The United Nations predicts that this year more than 115,000 children under the age of five will suffer from life-threatening malnutrition – a 30 percent increase from 2022. In addition, the health system is on the verge of collapse, schools are under attack from armed groups, the civilian population The UN organizations complained that they were being terrorized and robbed of their livelihoods. In addition, women and children in the capital’s most dangerous neighborhoods suffer appalling levels of sexual violence. And this month’s floods and recent earthquake served as a reminder of how vulnerable the country is to climate change and natural disasters.

Only 23 percent of the help needed is covered

During their stay, the UN representatives also visited a school supported by UNICEF and the World Food Program. They also traveled to Jeremie in the southwest of the country to meet with farmers and food producers, as well as people receiving financial support through a social welfare program. They visited a facility for people displaced by violence and spoke privately to children and women who had survived sexual assault by criminal groups. They called for timely and flexible funding to meet urgent needs. Despite the crisis, only 23 percent of the $720 million needed for humanitarian aid this year has been received, the two UN officials said.

Peace and stability: prerequisites for political and economic development

At the conclusion of the visit, the UN delegation met Prime Minister Ariel Henry. According to a press release, Henry reiterated the government’s determination to restore peace and stability as these are essential for the country’s political and economic development. For their part, WFP and UNICEF officials commended the Haitian government’s efforts to facilitate the delivery of relief supplies to remote and vulnerable areas following recent natural disasters. They also expressed concern about the security situation and called for better coordination between government bodies and UN agencies in the long term.

