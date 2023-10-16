UN warns there are ‘not enough body bags’ in Gaza

The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East warns that the death toll continues to rise while more than a million people (almost half of the enclave’s total population) have been displaced from their homes.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that the death toll from Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip is rising so much that “there are no longer enough body bags.” ».

In a report published this Monday, the organization estimates that more than one million people (almost half of the total population of the Palestinian enclave) have been displaced from their homes, while civilians continue to flee to the southern areas of the strip after the warning from the Israeli authorities to evacuate the north of the territory.

In this context, it points out that almost 400,000 displaced people are in UNRWA facilities, which “far exceeds” the agency’s capacity to provide aid. In addition, he denounced the murder of 14 members of the agency’s staff, in the midst of the Israeli bombing campaign against the Palestinian territory by air, land and water.

The report also highlights that Gaza still remains without electricity, “bringing vital services, including health, water and sanitation, to the brink of collapse, and worsening food insecurity.”

Meanwhile, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported this day that since the beginning of the conflict, some 2,808 Palestinians have died, while the number of wounded has reached 10,950. With RT

