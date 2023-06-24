UN Women is committed to the development of human rights initiatives in Chocó

ProDefensoras launches a call for new projects that promote human rights and peace

The initiative of UN Women and the Norwegian Embassy seeks that organizations throughout the national territory access two economic funds to support their initiatives.

Until July 9, 2023, the calls will be open for women’s organizations in Colombia that work in defense of human rights and women peace signatories to present their proposals to the two competitive funds opened by ProDefensoras, an initiative of UN Women financed by the Norwegian Embassy, ​​which will have an implementation period of 2023-2026.

Since its launch in 2020, the initiative has accompanied 13 women’s organizations in Cauca, Nariño, Chocó and Antioquia, managing to benefit more than 6,000 women human rights defenders through the implementation of initiatives that managed to generate protective environments for the defense of rights. rights, consolidation of collective protection mechanisms, participation in political advocacy spaces and actions to destigmatize the work of women leaders, all of this allowing the urgency of safeguarding the lives of those who take care of life to be placed at the center of public conversation.

For this second phase, which will last until 2026, ProDefensoras will be aimed at advancing in the consolidation of a territorial and comprehensive strategy for prevention and support for women defenders and peace signatories for the defense of human rights, the rights of women, the positioning of their agendas in peacebuilding scenarios from a holistic, sustainable and political dialogue perspective.

All of this within the framework of the women, peace and security agenda in Colombia that results in protection for them, their networks and their associative fabric.

On this occasion, the call will have two lines of work, through which organizations may submit their proposals:

Fund A ‘To strengthen the defense of life, territory and women’s rights’: Proposals from women’s or mixed organizations may participate here, in which there are women’s committees and programs, where their management mechanisms also have with an equal representation of women and men, and where the leadership for the management and implementation of the proposal is headed by women.

Proposals that promote:

– Prevention and protection strategies

– Consolidation of the agendas of women leaders and defenders

– Strengthening the links between social citizenship and political citizenship

– Generation of strategic alliances between organizations

– Defense and protection of the environment

– Holistic security

– Sustainable activism

– Implementation of risk monitoring strategies

– Case documentation

For this fund, the departments of Cauca, Nariño, Chocó and Antioquia will be prioritized.

FUND A: Check here all the details, general information of the call, application formats, among others to apply to the fund.

Fund B ‘For the economic autonomy of women peace signatories and their organizations’: Proposals from the entire national level of women peace signatory organizations and/or associative forms of peace signatories that have women’s or gender committees and/or may participate here. or that women participate in their management mechanisms. Proposals that promote:

– Proposals that consolidate productive initiatives for the economic autonomy of the women signatories of the Peace Agreement, within the framework of their reincorporation – Assistance processes and comprehensive technical support that allow the strengthening of the management and sustaining capacities of the associative forms of reincorporation , that strengthen the leadership and decision-making of women within organizations – Marketing and value chain processes for the sustainability of productive initiatives

– Exchange of experiences and strategic alliances with other organizations (not necessarily from the signatory population) for territorial articulation, transfer of good practices and incidence in policies, plans, local, regional and national programs

For this fund, proposals from the entire national territory will be prioritized.

FUND B: Check here all the details, general information of the call, application formats, among others to apply to the fund.

The closing of the call for both competitive funds will be on July 9, 2023. For clarifications or queries about this call process, you can connect on Facebook ONUMujeresCol on June 29 from 3 pm to answer questions about Fund A, and for Fund B on June 30 at 10 am

For more information write to: [email protected]

