“Un x100to”, by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, already leads Spotify

The song of Frontier Group y Bad Bunny “Un x100to” is the most listened to worldwide on Spotify and has almost 65 million views on YouTubebut the Mexican regional band born in 2022 confessed in an interview with EFE that they knew that trying to record with the Puerto Rican was like “throwing a stone at heaven.”

The musicians of the band explained that they have all been followers of the interpreter of “Tití me pregunta” since he began his career, so they told Edgar Barrera, a friend and composer of the group, to look for him to do a collaboration.

“He told us: ‘If you want to do a song with Bad Bunny, it’s like throwing a stone at the sky'”explained the singer of the band, Adelaido Solis III, known as “Payo”.

His partner Juan Javier Cantú, accordionist and second voice, considered that this stone “hit a cloud”, which was a great surprise for the entire band and for Barrera himself.

“Now that we’ve played with him, we’re still in shock,” Cantú said.

Together with Cantú and Payo, they are part of the group Julián Peña Jr. (percussionist); Carlos Frontera (drums); Alberto Acosta (guitar), and Carlos Zamora (bass).

mexican band

The members of Grupo Frontera respond to EFE about their success by recalling that their start as a band was only in 2022, when they decided to come together to play at events such as weddings or fifteen-year parties.

Julián and Payo entered last and, thinking of being a local group, Alberto suggested doing a version of the song “No se va”, by the Colombian band Morat.

Two months after its release, the song went viral on TikTok and thanks to it they met Edgar Barrera, who has composed songs for artists like Selena Gómez or Maluma.

In addition, they are now at a point of success that they had never thought to reach so quickly: They were at the Coachella festival, in California, and they released “Un x100to” with Bad Bunny.

“We can’t believe what we did in the last two weeks happened. We left here to do the song with Benito (Bad Bunny) and the awards. Since we left, we recorded the song, it came out, and we went to Coachella and to the awards (Latin American Music Awards), it’s something I knew we were going to do, but we didn’t expect it,” Payo explained.

In recent months they have also collaborated with artists such as Carín León, Fuerza Régida or Marca Registrada.

Nameless album and first tour

The group announced that in May they will release an album, “although it still doesn’t have a name”, and in the same month they will start a tour: The Beginning Tour.

With so many plans, they said, they will not be able to play events like the ones that launched their local fame, something they also enjoyed a lot in 2022.

Between laughter and emotion, they explained that months ago videos were sent through a WhatsApp group when they saw that their songs were being played in a vehicle.

And now “we have messages from all over the world who are playing our songs,” said Payo.

“He feels like a father (good), he’s very cool (good) and it’s something we want to continue to value,” shared Juan, who also said that they are still surprised, but they want to continue maintaining their essence.

In fact, they commented that until recently they had other trades, such as finance manager (Julián), photographer (Alberto) or fence making (Payo).

But now it is impossible for them to continue with these jobs, since they have a “full schedule” and require them in multiple places due to their great success that, they insist, they want to manage correctly.

Everyone considered that their fame came through nostalgia, since the cumbia in which they belong is familiar to older people, and other sounds resonate for the youngest.

“The children, who are growing up, send us videos with our songs and for us it is the best, it is the most important thing and it is helping us push a little more,” Julián shared.

About the success, Payo added that although some may describe them as “the kings of music”, they did not seek to be, but started Grupo Frontera as a hobby, “for the love of music.”

“We did something at the right time, we are doing what we did when it was time for something new,” Payo said.

The streets, squares and houses of Mexico and of other countries now sound like Grupo Frontera and the group, in which the youngest (Payo) is only 20 years old and the oldest (Beto) 38, with a whole career in front.

“It’s crazy, and now, although I’m not saying it’s normal, we’re starting to get used to it,” Juan finished. EFE