Asuncion, National Radio.-With the purpose of addressing the integral health of girls and boys, in addition to betting on education, health promotion and disease prevention, students of the Pediatrics chair of the medicine career of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción, began this month, the university extension days, in schools of the capital and the Central department.

Dr. Gloria Yili Díaz, from the Department of Pediatrics, highlighted that the eighth semester students of the Pediatrics I course address the healthy child to put into practice their knowledge about growth and development, healthy eating, use of screens, physical activity , quality and time of sleep for each age. They also address the issue of bullying to guide in this regard.

In addition to including the importance of vaccinations, in order to know how the children are in terms of the vaccination schedule, if they lack to provide the indications in order to catch up to prevent diseases.

On the other hand, they carry out a nutritional evaluation, of which they could also make a comparison between the public and private sectors at the end of the year’s activities, as well as compliance with the vaccination schedule, considering that last year they worked with children from public schools . “It is not only bringing attention and knowledge, but mapping to find out the real situation of children, both in the public and private sectors,” he highlighted.

These activities include educational talks for schoolchildren and teachers on the topics mentioned. In addition, they provide a report on the status of each child to their parents, through a detailed and individual report on their nutritional status, their vaccination schedule, and some recommendation on sleep and screen use, while teachers are informed in a manner global about the result.