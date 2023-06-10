Home » ‘Unabomber’ found dead in his prison cell
News

‘Unabomber’ found dead in his prison cell

by admin

Kristie Breshears, spokesperson for the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, announced that Kaczynski was found immobile in his prison cell this morning. Breshears stated that Kaczynski could not be saved despite being transferred to the hospital. Kaczynski, who was wanted for nearly 20 years until he was arrested in 1996, but could not be caught, was known as the person who carried out the most bomb attacks in the USA. Kaczynski killed three people between 1978 and 1995. […]

